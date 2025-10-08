‘Overseas league games could break football’

Europe’s top clubs risk “breaking” football if league games are moved overseas, says Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin. The president is worried about taking football away from its “roots”, with two European league games to be played abroad for the first time.

La Liga clubs Villarreal and Barcelona are due to face each other in Miami in December, and in February AC Milan will play their Serie A match with Como in Perth, Australia. Uefa “reluctantly” approved the games and Ceferin doubled down on its opposition on Wednesday. Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot said the plan to play his side’s match in Perth is “completely crazy” and “really absurd” in an interview with Le Figaro,, external as reported by the Athletic.

“Football is not just about balance sheets. It’s not just entertainment. It’s life in our communities, the streets, the clubs and the fans which shape it. If we pull it too far away from those roots we risk breaking it,” Ceferin told club officials at the European Football Clubs’ (formerly the European Club Association) general assembly in Rome. “In uncertain times football is our anchor and gives us a common ground, a joy we can share. In good times and in bad, football is always there, reliable lasting – always there.

“When Europe faces great political, economic and social challenges we need something which holds us together. Football has that power and we must preserve it. “I believe it will prosper and inspire. It will do so because we are strong.” Uefa says it consulted stakeholders and found “widespread lack of support” for league matches to be played abroad, echoing concerns raised by fans, other leagues, clubs, players and European institutions. But it said world governing body Fifa’s regulatory framework is “not clear and detailed enough” for it to block the plans.

Fifa set up a working group last year to look at the impact of playing competitive domestic matches overseas.