SSANU, NASU mobilise members for ‘massive protest’ Thursday

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have announced a one-day protest scheduled for Thursday, citing the Federal Government’s continued failure to address their longstanding demands.

Operating under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), both unions have instructed their branches to hold emergency meetings on Wednesday to prepare and mobilise members for the protest. Planned activities include campus marches, placard demonstrations, and press briefings. The unions said the decision comes after a thorough assessment of the government’s inaction during a JAC meeting held on October 6, following the expiration of several ultimatums previously issued.

Key points of contention include the alleged unfair allocation of the ₦50 billion in earned allowances, delays in renegotiating the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements, and the non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries. The unions also cited unpaid arrears from the 25% and 35% salary increments, as well as the government’s failure to remit third-party deductions for May and June 2022. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) had initially issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on September 15, which was later extended by 14 days. That extension lapsed on Monday, October 6, without any resolution.

In a circular dated October 6, titled “Commencement of Protest Actions” and signed by NASU General Secretary Prince Peters Adeyemi and SSANU National President Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, members were instructed to fully participate in the upcoming protest. “Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the Committee met twice on Friday, 19th September, 2025 and Monday, 6th October, 2025 at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, Abuja with little progress as our demands remain unresolved despite extension of the ultimatum.

“In light of this development, the National JAC at its meeting held on Monday, 6th October, 2025 hereby directs Branch leadership in the Universities and Inter-University Centres throughout the country to convene a Joint Congress in their respective campuses on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 to mobilize and prepare for a massive and effective ONE-DAY Protest on Thursday, 9th October, 2025,” the memo read in part.

It added that “All members of NASU & SSANU in both Federal & State Owned Universities are expected to strictly comply with this directive. Your cooperation and strict adherence are essential to achieving success in our demands.”