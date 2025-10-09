2025 World Sight Day: WHO urges countries to increase awareness, reduce stigma

The World Health Organization (WHO) says action is needed to ensure equitable and sustainable eye care across countries, urging member States to invest more in integrated and equitable eye health services. In a message to mark 2025 World Sight Day, observed globally on October 9, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, warned that despite progress in tackling diseases such as vitamin A deficiency, onchocerciasis, and trachoma, new challenges are emerging, driven by aging populations, poor lifestyle habits, and weak health systems.

The statement says, “Today is World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy vision. “Good vision significantly enhances overall well-being, academic performance, employment opportunities, and economic productivity. Meanwhile, vision impairment remains a significant global public health concern, with prevalence expected to rise without targeted interventions. “Through concerted action, the African Region has reduced vision loss resulting from conditions such as vitamin A deficiency, onchocerciasis, and trachoma.

“Nonetheless, eye health faces new challenges due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, environmental factors, inadequate knowledge of good eye health practices, low awareness, altered diets, sedentary lifestyles, and an increase in non-communicable diseases, resulting in an increase in preventable vision impairment and blindness, such as refractive errors and cataracts. “This complicates the already existing health system challenges.

To address the increasing challenge posed by refractive errors and cataracts, several strategic interventions have been implemented. One of the most prominent initiatives was Vision 2020: the Right to Sight, which aimed to eliminate avoidable and reversible blindness. This global effort placed particular emphasis on cataract-related blindness, aiming to establish sufficient, sustainable, and cost-effective cataract services by 2020.

“In addition, the World Health Assembly adopted decision WHA74(12) in 2021, urging governments to adopt integrated people-centred eye care, with global targets for effective coverage of refractive errors and cataract surgery to be achieved by 2030 – specifically, an increase of 40 percentage points in the coverage of refractive errors and 30 percentage-points in cataract surgery. Furthermore, the SPECS 2030 initiative, launched by WHO in June 2024, envisions that by 2030, everyone in need of refractive error services will have access to quality, affordable, and people-centred care.

“The initiative focuses on strengthening service delivery, expanding the eye health workforce, raising public awareness, reducing the cost of refractive services, and enhancing surveillance systems to meet global targets for effective coverage. In the African Region, eight Member States have initiated implementation of the SPECS 2030 initiative, with some already engaging stakeholders and developing workplans, while others remain in the planning phase.

“Despite the various efforts undertaken to reduce vision loss and blindness, significant challenges persist across the African Region. In 2021, only 32% of Member States had developed a national policy document specifically addressing vision loss and blindness. This limited policy coverage reflects a broader gap in prioritization and resource allocation for eye health. “The current levels of service coverage also highlight the magnitude of unmet need. Effective coverage for cataract surgery in the Region stands at just 26%, meaning that only about one in four individuals requiring cataract surgery have undergone the procedure with a good visual outcome. Similarly, effective refractive error coverage is estimated at 30% in the Region, indicating that only one in three people who need vision correction with eyeglasses have been successfully treated to achieve good vision.

“These figures underscore the urgent need for stronger health system integration, increased investment, and targeted strategies to improve access to quality eye care services. Further action is needed to ensure equitable and sustainable eye care across countries. In line with resolution WHA78.7, Member States are urged to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and empower individuals with sensory impairments. “This entails developing national strategies aligned with WHO guidance, integrating sensory care and assistive technologies into health benefit packages with sustainable funding, expanding and training the health workforce, and incorporating sensory health indicators into national information systems to guide evidence-based policies.

“Policy-makers should also utilize global platforms, such as World Sight Day, to raise public awareness and promote early detection. Countries are encouraged to use WHO technical tools – including data collection instruments, situation analysis frameworks, and digital innovations such as WHO Eyes, a free smartphone application for vision assessment – to support routine screening and strengthen policy and advocacy efforts.

“The observance of World Sight Day today also presents an opportunity to encourage individuals to reconsider their daily habits and adopt preventive measures against vision impairment and blindness, such as regular eye examinations and timely medical attention. Through these actions, optimal eye health and the advantages of good vision can be achieved.