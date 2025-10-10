Gov Fubara hails Tinubu for posthumous pardon, National honours on Ogoni 13

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his decision to bestow a Posthumous Pardon on the Ogoni 9 and the prestigious National Honours Awards on the Ogoni 4. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, said the governor expressed his appreciation while reacting to the unanimous ratification of Mr President’s decision by the Council of State during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Ogoni 9: Ken Saro-Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gboko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine were granted Posthumous Pardon for their “exemplary service to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.” In the same vein, the Ogoni 4: Chiefs Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage were awarded National Honours “for their patriotism to Nigeria and in particular to promote reconciliation within the Ogoni community.”

Restarting the State Government’s gratitude to Mr President, the Council of State and Nigerians for recognising the sacrifices and patriotism of the Ogoni 13, Governor Fubara explained that the Presidential Pardon and National Honours Awards will promote genuine reconciliation, guarantee enduring peace and unity within the Ogoni communities, and also help accelerate sustainable development in the State. While reassuring President Tinubu of the commitment of the Rivers State Government to the total reconciliation of all Ogoni people, Governor Fubara expressed optimism that the government’s action will bring renewed hope and restore confidence in the Ogoni communities.

He appealed to the people of the State, particularly the Ogoni people, to see the Federal Government’s decision as a significant step towards addressing age-long demands of the communities, emphasising that the government’s investment in the area is a testament to the commitment to the well-being of the people and development of Ogoniland. He further encouraged the people to key into the policies and programmes of government at all levels to achieve the purpose of governance in the State and Nigeria.