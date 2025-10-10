Senate gives executive two weeks to present budget performance report

The Senate has issued a two-week ultimatum to the executive to submit a comprehensive, documented progress report on the implementation of the 2024 budget, as well as projections for the 2025 budget, before it will entertain the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Sani Musa, gave the declaration during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu’s economic team, led by Minister of finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun, at the National Assembly.

Senator Musa noted that the legislature requires detailed performance data to properly assess the assumptions and projections in the proposed MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

“We cannot proceed with the MTEF without first understanding how the 2024 budget has performed so far. We give you till October 23 to revert and provide a documented report before we look at the 2026 MTEF”.