Future Union Group, Qatar Delegation Arrives Nigeria to Explore Investment Opportunities

A high-powered delegation from Future Union Group, Qatar, led by H.E. Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Hamad N.H. Al-Thani, a distinguished member of the Qatari ruling family, arrived in Nigeria today to explore opportunities for direct investment in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

The Future Union Group is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for investments and investors across African nations. Its primary objective is to channel Arab funds into the development of Africa’s vast resources through strategic investments in various economic sectors. These initiatives are guided by sound economic and commercial principles aimed at stimulating growth and strengthening African economies.

Speaking during a brief press interaction on arrival,

Dr. Abdelgalil Sharaf, Chief Executive Officer of the group expressed optimism about building a mutually beneficial business relationship between Qatar and Nigeria, emphasizing the Group’s commitment to long-term partnership and sustainable development.

The visit, facilitated by Princess Adebowale Odutola, Chairman of Elan Vert Nigeria Limited, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in advancing economic diversification, industrial growth, and job creation through foreign direct investment.

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), whose group of companies deal in renewable energy and gas exploration will join Princess Odutola and other players in Nigerian economy in an informal welcome reception with the Qatari delegation later today.

The engagement is expected to open new vistas of cooperation between Nigeria and Qatar, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology and trade.