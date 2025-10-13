ASUU: FG imposes no-work-no-pay rule on striking lecturers

The Federal Government has imposed the no-work, no-pay policy on striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). This was contained in a circular dated October 13 and signed by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Alausa expressed the Federal Government’s displeasure with ASUU’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike despite ongoing negotiations and calls for dialogue. He, therefore, directed vice-chancellors of federal universities to implement the no-work, no-pay policy against ASUU members participating in the ongoing nationwide strike. “In line with extant provisions of the labour laws, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the letter partly read.

“All vice-chancellors of federal universities are hereby directed to ensure strict application of this provision,” it added.

Roll-Call Of Workers

Alausa further directed the VCs to conduct a roll-call and physical headcount of all academic staff in their institution and submit a report indicating staff who are present and performing their official duties.He said academic workers who are members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), not participating in the strike, were exempted from this directive.

“Ensure that salary payment for the period of work stoppage is withheld from those who fail to perform their duties,” he added.

The minister said the NUC had been instructed to monitor compliance and submit a consolidated report to the ministry within seven days. ASUU had on Sunday declared a two-week warning strike starting from October 13. The lecturers have been at loggerheads with the government over the work conditions of lecturers, the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, the release of withheld salaries, and sustainable funding for the revitalisation of public universities.

But the government said it had addressed all demands by ASUU and was open to continued negotiation to avert the strike.