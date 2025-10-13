JANDOR celebrates Chairman Lagos State GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi on his 89th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Governorship Candidate today congratulates Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State and a revered elder statesman on the occasion of his 89th birthday.

JANDOR extolls the virtues of Prince Olusi and commend him for his exemplary leadership, fatherly oversight and magnanimity in the management of the ruling party.

“Dear Sir, today offers an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate your leadership, mentoring and magnanimity. God will bless your new age and grant you good health as you continue to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our dear state”, he said.