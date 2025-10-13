JANDOR felicitates Seyi Tinubu on His 40th birthday, commends his bold support for the renewed hope agenda

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, congratulates Mr. Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Dr. Adediran describes Mr. Seyi Tinubu as a vibrant young Nigerian whose courage, drive, and focus continue to distinguish him among his peers. He lauds his youthful energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and sense of purpose, which have continued to reflect in his personal achievements and public engagements especially his conviction and confident support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“My brother, turning 40 marks a defining stage in every man’s life, one that calls for deeper responsibility, courage and sacrificial service. Your steady dedication to causes that promote youth empowerment, innovation, and social progress underscores your belief in a better and stronger Nigeria,” JANDOR said.

Dr. Adediran wishes Mr. Seyi Tinubu longlife, good health, greater wisdom, and fulfillment in his continued journey of nation-building and humanitarian service.