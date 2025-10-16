Nigeria poised to become beacon of growth in Africa — PFIPC

The Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) says Nigeria is set to host the World Investment Summit (WIS) 2026, a landmark global event aimed at positioning the country as a premier destination for international capital and partnerships.

The Director-General of PFIPC, Prince Adeniyi Matthew, who stated this at a pre-summit dinner in Abuja, reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to host the global gathering. “Nigeria, with its vast potential and global opportunity, is the perfect host for this momentous occasion.

“We stand at the threshold of a new era, poised to unlock our vast potential and become a beacon of growth and prosperity in Africa,” Matthew said at the event, according to a statement on Thursday.

The dinner brought together members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, government officials, and business leaders to unveil the official summit logo and agenda.