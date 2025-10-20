Umahi orders 14-day termination notice to CCECC over collapsing Port Harcourt–Aba road

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has ordered the immediate issuance of a 14-day termination notice to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) over what he described as substandard work and the near-collapse of the Port Harcourt–Aba Road. Umahi, who gave the directive during an inspection tour of federal road projects in Rivers State, expressed frustration at the deteriorating condition of the 43-kilometre dual carriageway.

He accused the construction giant of disregarding engineering standards despite multiple warnings from the ministry.

Standing on a visibly distressed section of the road, the Minister lamented that the project — inherited from the previous administration — has become a source of embarrassment. “We are at the Port Harcourt-bound Aba route being constructed by CCECC, which is on the verge of total collapse. “This job was inherited, and since we came on board, we’ve been putting in funds to complete one carriageway,” he said.

According to Umahi, the ministry had agreed with CCECC to use concrete on the shoulders and asphalt on the main carriageway for added durability.

He said the company allegedly ignored specifications by laying binder courses over long stretches without completing the shoulders or applying the final wear coat — a shortcut that had already led to failures on sections completed two years ago. After what he described as more than 20 official warnings, Umahi announced that the ministry would now de-scope the Port Harcourt-bound section from CCECC’s contract and reassign it to qualified indigenous contractors capable of delivering quality work.

He vowed that CCECC must either correct the defects at its own cost or risk having all its ongoing projects across Nigeria shut down. “I will direct the Ministry to scout for very competent indigenous contractors to handle the Port Harcourt-bound lane,” Umahi said. “If CCECC fails to mill out the defective binder and replace it, they will face sanctions, including the termination of all their contracts nationwide.”