Nottingham Forest appoint Dyche as new manager

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche as their new manager. The 54-year-old Englishman, who has signed a contract to run until the summer of 2027, becomes the Forest’s third different boss this season.

Dyche succeeds Ange Postecoglou, who lasted just 39 days and was sacked 17 minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League. Postecoglu did not win any of his eight games in charge – drawing two and losing six – after he was brought in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked just three matches into the campaign. Forest are 18th in the league table after one win in eight games during what has been a difficult start to the season.

Dyche’s first game will be a Europa League game at home to Porto on Thursday before Forest are at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. The process to appoint a new manager was led by Forest’s global head of football Edu Gaspar and global technical director George Syrianos. Former Italy and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini also held discussions with Forest about the post, while Fulham manager Marco Silva was also known to be admired by the club.

“A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the club through its next chapter,” said a Forest statement. “As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. “His appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”

Dyche’s coaching staff will include Ian Woan and Steven Stone, who both played for Nottingham Forest.