INEC records over eight million online voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said more than eight million voters have completed online registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. Fresh data obtained from the Commission on Tuesday, revealed a total of 8,003,196 entries in the 9th week of registration, 13th – 19th October 2025.

According to the data, women slightly outnumbered men in the registration process, with 4,190,890 female registrants (52.37%) compared to 3,812,306 males (47.63%). Young Nigerians aged 18–34 made up the bulk of registrants, accounting for 5,533,514 entries (69.14%). Middle-aged citizens between 35–49 years followed with 1,678,212 (20.97%), while those aged 50–69 contributed 704,866 (8.81%).

Students formed the largest occupational group with 2,018,967 registrations (25.23%), followed by business professionals at 1,659,690 (20.74%). Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) accounted for 182,718 registrants, representing 2.29% of the total. Imo State emerged top, recording the highest number of online pre-registrations with 826,850 entries, representing 10.32% of the total.

Lagos State followed with 604,619 registrations (7.56%), while Ogun State secured third place with 510,062 (6.37%).

Yobe State recorded the lowest participation with just 2,714 registrations (0.03%). Meanwhile, the exercise remains suspended in Anambra State in accordance with Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022, pending the conclusion of the November 8 governorship election.