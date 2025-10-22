No record of genocide against any group in Nigeria — Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has stated that Nigeria has not witnessed any acts of genocide against any group, whether Christian or Muslim. He made this declaration on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi during the opening ceremony of the Northern Traditional Rulers Assembly Meeting, Kebbi 2025.

According to the Sultan, “There is no way someone, whether a Muslim or a Christian, can be killed without the knowledge of the traditional rulers of the community where such a person belongs.” “I challenge anyone, either within the country or abroad, to provide evidence of any genocide in Nigeria — where, who, and how it happened?” he added.

Sultan Sa’ad also cautioned the public against believing everything they see or read on social media, stressing that much of the content is false or misleading. “Most of the information posted on social media is not true. People must verify such information before accepting it as fact,” he said. He further called on the Federal Government to urgently regulate the activities of social media users in the country.

Speaking on the traditional rulers’ assembly, the Sultan explained that the aim of the conference is to strengthen community collaboration and develop strategies to tackle insecurity in Northern Nigeria. He commended the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, for hosting the event and expressed appreciation for the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, despite his tight schedule.

The Sultan concluded by urging Nigerians to continue praying for the nation’s leaders, emphasizing the importance of unity and peace across the country.