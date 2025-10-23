Court adjourns till Friday for Nnamdi Kanu to open defence after lawyers withdraw

Following the sudden sacking of his legal team on Thursday, the planned commencement of the defence by detained self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been stalled. Kanu was scheduled to open his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial on Thursday.

When the case was called, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who had led Kanu’s legal team until Thursday, announced his decision, along with other Senior Advocates on the team, to withdraw from the case. Agabi explained that the reason for their withdrawal “is because the defendant has taken this case back from us and we respect that.”

He named the other SANs withdrawing as Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Joseph Akubo (SAN), Paul Erokoro (SAN), Emeka Etiaba (SAN), and one other.

Following Agabi’s announcement, Justice James Omotosho turned to Kanu, who was in the dock, for his response. Kanu confirmed sacking all his lawyers and told the court that he was willing and ready to conduct his case by himself. Justice Omotosho then ordered other members of the defendant’s legal team who were in court, except the SANs, to vacate the courtroom immediately. The judge then turned to the defendant and asked him to open his case.

Kanu commenced arguing about the jurisdiction of the court to further conduct his trial but was subsequently overruled by the judge, who insisted that he must proceed with his defence.

At that point, Ikpeazu intervened and drew the court’s attention to the fact that their (Kanu’s lawyers’) withdrawal took effect on the morning of Thursday. He prayed the court to grant Kanu some time to gather his thoughts and compose himself for the task ahead.