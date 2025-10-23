PDP Northern stakeholders endorse Turaki as consensus candidate for National Chair

Northern stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, as the consensus candidate for the chairmanship position in the forthcoming national elective convention of the party, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umar Fintiri, told journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday that the decision does not prevent any interested aspirant from contesting the position.

The resolution for a consensus candidate was reached after the meeting, which was attended by the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Plateau States; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Senator Abba Moro; the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum; and other party leaders from the North.

The PDP has scheduled its national elective convention to take place in Ibadan on November 15 and 16 this year, where new members of the National Working Committee will be elected to lead the party into the 2027 general election and beyond.