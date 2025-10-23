Police arrest Sowore in court

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested human rights activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was reportedly arrested on Thursday by armed policemen within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, shortly after showing solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Confirming the arrest, the Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, said the activist is currently in police custody and will be charged to court today.

He explained that Sowore was arrested for disobeying a court order that prohibited protests for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

