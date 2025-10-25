Customs seize ₦5.3b worth of drugs concealed in imported vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Port Command, has announced the interception of two containers laden with motor vehicles used to conceal illicit drugs worth ₦5.3 billion.

A Friday statement by the Tin Can Island Port Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC OE Ivara, noted that while addressing members of the press, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, highlighted the seizures as a testament to the Command’s resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and ensure compliance with international trade regulations.

According to the Area Controller, the first container, with number HLXU8500072 and Bill of Lading Number HLCUTOR2506000834, originating from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on 4 September 2025 through intelligence and coordinated enforcement efforts. Upon physical examination, jointly conducted with other relevant agencies, the container was found to contain four vehicles with concealed quantities of 156 packets of Colorado Indica (a strain of cannabis) weighing 78 kilograms, and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil.

The second container, numbered FANU 312876/9, was intercepted on 24 October 2025, following actionable intelligence provided by the Customs Area Controller. The container, also carrying four vehicles, was found to conceal 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms and eight packages of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing eight kilograms.