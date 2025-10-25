Umahi directs opening of Bodo-Bonny road

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has directed that the Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State be opened to users by the end of November, with full completion and commissioning scheduled for December. Umahi gave the directive during an inspection tour of federal road projects across the South-South and South-East regions, where he assessed the level of work done by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on the 37.9-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road project.

He disclosed that the project, which began on October 20, 2017, had undergone several cost reviews, from an initial ₦120 billion to ₦199 billion, and finally to N280 billion, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval to ensure completion. “This project, 37.9 km, we call it Bodo-Bonny, is exactly eight years old today. The commencement of the project was on 20th of October 2017. The initial contract sum was ₦120 billion as of 2017, later augmented to ₦199 billion, and now ₦280 billion. The President directed, ‘go and give them what they want,’ because of his commitment to the people of the Niger Delta,” Umahi explained.

He said the cost translates to about ₦7.4 billion per kilometre, which he described as reasonable given the terrain and the standard of work being executed. “This is a coastal route going through marshy lands. If we were to do this project now, it would cost over ₦15 billion per kilometre. The quality of work is very good, and I’m very happy with the commitment of the project manager,” the Minister stated. Umahi directed that all barricades be removed by the end of November to allow for partial traffic flow while monitoring continues until the final asphalt surfacing is completed early next year.

“By 15th December, every job here should be completed except asphalt on five kilometres. From the end of November, open the road for traffic and monitor it through December, January, and February before final surfacing. Thereafter, the President will come to commission it,” he announced. The Minister also revealed plans to install solar-powered streetlights, CCTV cameras, and trees along the embankments, noting that the enhancements would be financed from the project’s contingency funds without additional cost to government.