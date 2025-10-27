There will be no petrol scarcity during ember months, Dangote assures Nigerians

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has assured Nigerians of adequate Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply during the festive season. The industrialist gave the assurance on Sunday while announcing the expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.4 million bpd.

According to him, prices of petrol will not be hiked during the ember months, despite recent global price increases. “In the last three days, we have witnessed an eight per cent spike in global oil prices,” he said. “But I want to assure Nigerians that the Dangote Refinery is fully committed to maintaining an uninterrupted supply of petrol throughout the festive period. For the first time in many years, Nigerians can look forward to a Christmas and New Year free of fuel anxiety.”

This is as the country’s petrol pump prices have risen from about N189 per litre in 2023 to above N1000, before dropping to between N800 and around N900 per litre since beginning of 2025. He emphasised that Nigeria’s pump price remains among the lowest in the region despite the refinery’s production of higher-quality, cleaner fuels that have reduced toxic dumping in the country. Dangote emphasised that the refinery has already made a difference by stabilising local fuel supply, helping to strengthen the naira, and preventing capital flight.

“Nigerians today buy petrol at roughly half the price of what our neighbours pay, and it is even cheaper than in Saudi Arabia,” he noted. “Our product is of higher quality, meeting Euro VI standards, and it has significantly reduced the dumping of toxic fuel into our market.”