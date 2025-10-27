UPDATED: One dead, 21 rescued in Lagos building collapse

One body has been recovered and 21 people rescued from a two-storey building that collapsed in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

The incident which occurred on Monday morning, left an undisclosed number of people feared trapped.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a situation report, said that the agency received a distress call in the wee small hours of Monday. Adeseye explained that the building located on 54, Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, had been marked ‘Distressed’ before it collapsed on the occupants. She had earlier revealed that 15 people, comprising seven female adults, seven male adults, and four children, had been rescued with varying degrees of injury.

They were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Meta, and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island. She, however, said a rescue operation by the Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the LSFRS was ongoing. “It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which has reportedly [been] marked distress before collapsing on the occupants.

“Fifteen adults (seven male adults, four female adults, and four children) have been rescued with varying degrees of injury and taken to Federal Medical Center, Ebute Meta, and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island,” the statement issued earlier partly read.