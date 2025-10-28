Defence Minister receives new Service Chiefs

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, has received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs on their maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

The delegation led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, includes the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal SK Aneke.

A statement by the Minister’s office says, “The visit underscores the Minister’s commitment to building a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.”

According to the statement, the visit also kickstarts a renewed drive towards a unified strategy and decisive action in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests under the guidance of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.