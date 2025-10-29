UPDATED: Tinubu signs instrument of pardon, delists illicit drug convicts, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has signed the instrument of clemency and pardon. The President executed the relevant instruments of release to complete the process of formally exercising his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy to grant pardon and clemency to specific individuals who were earlier convicted for various offences.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday. According to the statement, following consultations with the Council of State and public opinion on the matter, President Tinubu directed a further review of the initially approved list for consideration in furtherance of the President’s discretionary powers under Section 175(1)(&(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It revealed that following the review, certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc, were “deleted from the list”.

The statement further revealed that others who had been hitherto pardoned in the old list had their sentences “commuted”. “This action became necessary in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies, and adherence to bilateral obligations.

“The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the Accused, the Victim, and the State/Society also guided the review,” the statement partly read.