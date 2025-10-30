Troops rescue kidnap victim, arrest suspect in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke on Wednesday rescued a kidnap victim, Ali Adamu, in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. The rescue operation follows a distress call received by troops deployed in Lau, reporting the abduction of Adamu, who was kidnapped while sleeping outside his compound.

Acting swiftly on the information, the troops mobilized and launched a hot pursuit of the kidnappers. On realizing that the troops were closing in, the criminals abandoned the victim and fled into nearby bushes. A statement by the spokesman of the 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the rescued victim was subsequently reunited with his family without any ransom paid.

The operation is in continuation of ongoing operations across Taraba State aimed at flushing out bandits and other criminal elements under the codenamed Operation Lafiya Nakowa. In a related development, local vigilantes and hunters on patrol around Maraban Kunini in the early hours of the same day apprehended a suspected kidnapper identified as Lalau Adamu (30 years old), alleged to have been involved in the abduction.

Upon arrival at the scene, troops discovered that the suspect had sustained injuries from mob action. He was immediately evacuated under military protection to a medical facility for treatment while further investigation continues. The Commander 6 Brigade / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and effective coordination among the troops, vigilantes, and local hunters, which led to the successful rescue operation.

He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing efforts at maintaining peace and security across the state.