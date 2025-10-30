UPDATED: Policeman, three others dead as trucks collide on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

At least four people have died in an accident on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It was gathered that the accident, which occurred on Wednesday night, involved some trucks, including a fuel tanker that collided on the bridge. It was learnt that one of the deceased, said to be an occupant of one of the trucks, was burnt beyond recognition.

The incident also caused a heavy gridlock on the expressway, grounding vehicular movement and leaving many commuters stranded. Eyewitnesses said one of the trucks carrying unknown items veered off the road and crashed into the brick barricade of the bridge. The impact of the crash severed the head of the truck, causing it to plunge into the river.

As of the time of filing this report, eyewitnesses said that some of the occupants of the severed truck had yet to be found.

Eight Casualties

Confirming the accident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, said eight casualties were recorded, but did not give further details. A video shared by the agency showed the affected trucks and lifeless body at the scene of the incident. A towing van, which was contacted to separate the trucks, was also hit in the process.

“There’s a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container-laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilling its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, a container-laden truck ran onto the barrier with its carrier falling off the bridge into the river, thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe,” it stated on its X handle.

“Eight casualties recorded. Effort is in top gear for the recovery and evacuation of the vehicles involved. “Traffic backlog on Ogunnusi Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Officers and other emergency first responders are on the ground” it added.