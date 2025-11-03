Africa didn’t invade America over #BlackLivesMatter, Soludo reacts to Trump’s threat

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has reacted to United States President Donald Trump’s threat to carry out military action in Nigeria following claims of a Christian genocide. Soludo said the security challenges in Nigeria go beyond a conflict between Muslims and Christians.

Speaking during a media chat on Sunday, the governor stated that Trump’s threat of military intervention to “protect Christians in Nigeria” distorts the actual issues on the ground. He emphasized the need for the Nigerian government to engage in a more substantive dialogue to address the concerns raised, noting that all relevant facts should be accurately presented. Soludo added that if Nigeria were to seek foreign assistance, it should be through formal requests for military support, technology, or equipment, not through external threats.

He rejected any notion of an invasion, arguing that it would be equally absurd for African nations to threaten to invade the United States over incidents of racial violence. “I am not quite sure if you have policemen killing some blacks. I remember the #BlackLivesMatter protest, and somebody would say maybe Africa should go and invade America because blacks are being killed? I’m not quite sure,” he said.

He added that fostering a national dialogue remains the most effective path toward lasting solutions. “I think there is a need for deeper conversation,” he said. “It must end in conversation, and I am sure the government of Nigeria will respond very robustly. Nigeria is such a big country, and the government is doing a whole lot to safeguard it.”