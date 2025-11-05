Senate passes bill to prevent sexual harassment in Educational Institutions

The Senate has passed through third reading a bill seeking to prevent and prohibit sexual harassment of students in educational institutions and other places across the country. The bill which is a concurrent legislation from the House of Reps, aims to protect students from all forms of sexual misconduct and abuse within academic environments, while providing clear legal frameworks for enforcement and punishment of offenders.

During consideration of the bill, several lawmakers commended its intent but called for broader coverage beyond the education sector. Senator Adams Oshiomhole argued that the legislation should not be limited to students alone, but extended to address sexual harassment in workplaces and other settings. “There is no need to restrict sexual harassment issues to students. We should craft this law in a way that gives it universal application,” the statement read.

Similarly, Senator Anthony Ani underscored that sexual harassment remains a widespread problem across different sectors of society.

“Sexual harassment is everywhere. Limiting this bill to tertiary institutions is a misnomer,” Ani said. However, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, clarified that since the legislation is a concurrent bill from the House, it is not open to extensive debate but can only be amended. He further explained that there already exist laws addressing harassment in workplaces and other public institutions. After brief deliberations, the Senate passed the bill for third reading.