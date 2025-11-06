2027: JANDOR launches grassroots structure to drive Tinubu’s re-election campaign

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and 2027 governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as JANDOR, on Thursday inaugurated 900 grassroots political coordinators to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Ikeja, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) said the initiative was self-funded and aimed at ensuring total victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

He noted that while the Lagos4Lagos Movement had existed for nine years, it had now been repositioned to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure and mobilise support for Tinubu’s second-term bid as well as for APC candidates across all levels in Lagos State.

“We know that campaigns have not started, but tomorrow starts today,” JANDOR said. “What we are doing now is to put in place our structure across the 376 wards in Lagos State.

“We will work to ensure APC’s victory in 2027. Very soon, we will begin another ward tour to spread the message of President Bola Tinubu’s achievements across the state. The time to work is now.”