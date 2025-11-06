Anambra Election: Police confirm readiness as INEC distributes sensitive materials

The Commissioner of Police for election duty in Anambra State, Abayomi Shogunle, on Thursday, assured that security personnel are fully prepared to safeguard both land and riverine areas ahead of Saturday’s governorship election. Shogunle gave the assurance as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka to collect sensitive election materials.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Agwu, was also present to oversee the process. Party agents, journalists, and observers were on hand, though the officials arrived later than the scheduled 10 a.m. time. The commission confirmed that 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

Sixteen candidates are contesting the poll, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP). INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan emphasized the commission’s commitment to a credible and peaceful election, warning against vote-buying and electoral violence.

CP Shogunle noted that elections will not be held in two polling units due to a lack of registered voters. “My task is to ensure there is adequate security across the state throughout the election period. The exception of the two polling units is because no one has registered to vote there. Otherwise, the election will go ahead in all locations as expected,” he said. He added that all security and logistics arrangements have been finalised. “Everything required to make this happen has been put in place. What we are witnessing today is part of that process, the distribution of electoral materials from the Central Bank to all local government areas.

“From there, they will move to the super racks, then to the racks, and by early Saturday morning, all materials will have arrived at the polling stations across the state.” On deployment, Shogunle highlighted coordinated measures on land, waterways, and in the air. “Shortly before this interview, a police patrol helicopter flew over us. Police boats are patrolling the waterways to ensure nothing unexpected happens.

“The elections will go ahead in all areas, including riverine communities, and we are working closely with the Nigerian Navy to achieve this,” he said.