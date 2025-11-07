Sustain offensive against terrorists, COAS charge troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenat-General Waidi Shaibu, says troops will sustain offensive actions until insurgents are denied all support and sanctuary. The Army Chief made the declaration during his maiden tour of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, General Shaibu urged troops to intensify operations with a view to crushing the remnants of insurgents and restoring lasting peace to the North-East. “The Nigerian Army under my command will pursue this fight with renewed energy, clear focus, and absolute dedication to end this menace once and for all,” he said.

Shaibu ordered them to sustain pressure on the terrorists until total victory is achieved as he assures that the Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in ending insurgency. According to the statement, the visit of the Army Chief is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to consolidate gains in the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency campaigns. The COAS also paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi, where he solicited continued prayers, intelligence support and cooperation from traditional institutions and citizens to complement ongoing military operations.

He assured the traditional ruler of the Army’s capability and resolve to restore enduring peace and stability across Borno State and the wider North East corridor. Responding, the Shehu of Borno commended the Nigerian Army for its gallantry, sacrifices, and humanitarian interventions, particularly during the flooding incidents, which he noted, the humanitarian services rendered can never be forgotten by the people.

He lauded the Army’s efforts in restoring normalcy in the state, noting that no single Local Government Area in the state is presently under the control of terrorist elements. The monarch further pledged continued support through credible intelligence sharing and moral backing to ensure the total defeat of insurgency.