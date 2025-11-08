Anambra Poll: IPC faults late arrival of INEC

The International Press Centre (IPC) has raised concerns over the late deployment of some INEC officials in Onitsha, which it said, created apprehension among voters.

Lanre Arogundade of IPC reported that some officials had to relocate from the INEC office due to inadequate facilities. “At 8:30 a.m., officials were just about to leave for polling units. This delay is worrisome,” he said.

He noted that the first set of officials arrived at some polling units at 7:07 a.m., while others reached as late as 8:10 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they had completed preparations, pasted voter registers, and were ready to start voting.

“These delays at the start of accreditation can create uncertainty. We hope officials arrive at all units on time,” Arogundade added

He also noted that no major incidents had occurred, but BVAS malfunctions could undermine credibility. Meanwhile, Situation Room observer Dimma Nwobi alleged vote-buying in some areas.

EFCC officials were seen monitoring locations following these reports. Residents also reported minor BVAS issues as voting began.