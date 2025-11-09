Soludo thanks residents for Gov election victory, says ‘let’s get back to work’

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has thanked the people of the state for re-electing him into office for another four years. In his speech shortly after being declared the winner of the November 8 governorship election, Soludo said it was time to get back to work. “Now that the people have spoken, let us get back to work,” the governor said on Sunday in his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

“Even last night, as the collation was going on, I was even making calls. I spoke to the Commissioner for Budget, talking about the budget outlines I want to start discussing. “I am back in the office. It is a 24/7 assignment, and we can’t wait. ‘Ndi’ Anambra cannot wait. “The job to be done is still a lot; it is an assignment with a deadline. May Anambra continue to win, may Nigeria continue to win,” he added.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to serving the people of the state better.

Gov lauds INEC

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election, which he described as free, fair, and credible. The governor particularly commended the electoral body’s information and communication technology unit, saying more than 90 per cent of the results were downloaded by midnight on Saturday on INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

To him, the situation has shown that Nigeria’s democracy is improving. “I think the election was resoundingly free, fair, and transparent, and I’m sure very credible. May this be a fore-test of better things to continue to happen in our electoral system. “Let me particularly appreciate the ICT department of INEC. By about midnight, they had uploaded more than 99 per cent of the results from the polling units on the iREV, which is quite unprecedented.

“I want to particularly single that out for commendation because everybody was downloading the result in real time and compiling. By midnight, we already knew where this result was headed. “INEC, kudos to you. May Anambra continue to win, it’s a foundation to our electoral system,” he stated.

‘Olive Branch’

Meanwhile, Soludo also reached out to his opponents in the just-concluded election, indicating readiness to work with them for the overall good of Anambra State. He said that despite the tension that enveloped the state in the buildup to the election, Anambra was more united as political actors still merry together at social functions. “To my opponents, my brothers and sisters who contested this election, this is the Anambra way. Sixteen of us were on the ballot, and obviously, one person will win. We have had fun in the Anambra way.

“The way we fight here in Anambra, we fight as if there will be no tomorrow, but we will still meet after the battle at the next wedding ceremonies, funerals, and share bottles of drinks and crack jokes.

“The Anambra spirit is what unites us. Let us, in brotherhood, embrace each other and move forward. I extend my hand of fellowship. We are prepared to work with all of you,” he added.

The incumbent governor contested the election with 15 other candidates. They are Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), Oti Echezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA).

Others are Charles Onyeze of Accord, Geoffrey Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwududem Nweke of Action Peoples Party (APP), Jerry Okeke of Boot Party (BP), Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP). The two female candidates are Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of African Action Congress (AAC) and Ndidi Olieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM).

There were also six female deputy governorship candidates — Appolonia Ezeadili (Accord), Senator Uche Ekwunife (APC), Ebele Okeke (APP), Happiness Ugboma (BP), Veronica Okaro (LP), and Faith Obi (ZLP). According to the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, out of a total number of 2,788,864 registered voters, 598,229 were accredited for the election.

It also said that of the total number of 595,298 votes cast in the election, 584,054 were valid while 11,244 were rejected.