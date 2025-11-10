‘Man City make ominous statement in brutal lesson for Liverpool’

Manchester City delivered a deafening statement of intent to celebrate Pep Guardiola’s landmark 1,000th match in management as Liverpool were dismissed out of hand at Etihad Stadium. City’s 3-0 win carried an ominous warning for Premier League leaders Arsenal, whose advantage at the top was cut to four points, while it inflicted a grievous wound on Liverpool and their hopes of back-to-back titles.

Guardiola had to navigate City through troubled waters last season as their historic run of four successive titles ended, with questions raised about the 54-year-old Spaniard’s ability to rebuild. After years of almost unbroken success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, was Guardiola still eager enough to create another team of champions? This was the most emphatic answer from Guardiola and his players, a performance that was at once dazzling, dangerous and full of the power and tempo that suggests City are very much back in shape to challenge for the Premier League trophy.

If Guardiola had asked for a gift from City’s players to commemorate their inspirational manager on his big day, this was the perfect present. Guardiola saw it that way, saying: “I just want to say thank you to the players, backroom staff to give me that present. I’m proud to do it here in Manchester with my City.” The spectacle would have been the opposite of celebratory for Arsenal and, very painfully here, Liverpool. Arsenal are still in pole position, but this is only after 11 games and City have proved in the past they enjoy making opponents feel their breath on their shoulders.

After Arsenal dropped two points late on at Sunderland on Saturday, the door was suddenly ajar. City burst through in spectacular fashion.

For Liverpool, this was a sobering, chastening experience. It was here at Etihad Stadium last February that Liverpool’s 2-0 win completed the double over City, also effectively settling the title chase. This game, both in result and performance, was a complete contrast. Liverpool were overrun by a revitalised City. It is not a defeat that ends their hopes of keeping hold of their crown – we are only 11 games into the season, after all. However, it is increasingly difficult to see how Liverpool can present a serious challenge in their current shape after a fifth loss in six league games.