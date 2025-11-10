Troops rescue 86 kidnap victims in Borno, arrest 29 others

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Joint Task Force North East, have recorded another major success in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State, rescuing 86 kidnap victims and arresting 29 others over the supply of logistics to the criminals. The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, confirmed this in a statement.

Uba said troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 OPHK, on 9 November 2025, encountered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Dutse Kura after discovering that terrorists were abducting civilians and vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road. “The troops thwarted the attack, pursued the terrorists towards Mangari, and overpowered them in a follow-up encounter near a camp, forcing the insurgents to flee in disarray. A search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorist structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims, comprising men, women, and children,” he said in a statement.

Some of the items recovered from the criminals include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles. The terrorists’ camp was destroyed in situ after clearance operations. Meanwhile, troops deployed at Mangada arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers en route to Chilaria with several items. The troops recovered items such as two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, approximately 1,000 litres of petrol in jerricans, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, a substantial cache of medical supplies, and large quantities of foodstuffs and provisions from them.

“All operations were conducted successfully with no casualties on the part of our troops. The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops while charging Operation HADIN KAI to sustain operations to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East theatre,” the statement read.