FG, US in talks over Trump’s military threat

The Federal Government is holding talks with authorities of the United States over the military threat by US President Donald Trump. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this during an interview on Sky News.

He revealed that diplomatic channels are proving effective towards rapprochement in the tense relationship between the government of the United States and Nigeria.

“Channels of communication have been opened. I can confirm that we are talking with them, and I think they are understanding the situation better,” Idris said. “We believe that most of the information is a result of a lack of a proper understanding of the diversity and complexity of the problem we have at hand.” The minister explained that the Nigerian government has not lost any territory to the Boko Haram terrorists, insisting that the war against insurgency is not conventional warfare.

He alleged that a direct connection exists between a proscribed separatist element and US lobby groups aimed at misinforming US authorities. “Let me also put it out there that we are seeing a direct connection between (US) lobbyists and (a) proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria, and we have seen how they have set up this lobby in the US, contacting high-up people in the United States to help them to lobby.”

The Minister affirmed that the United States government has always supported Nigeria in the fight against terror, saying, this time around, Nigeria is still in need of collaboration to stamp out terrorism. “What we are saying is that, yes, indeed, the situation is there. We have conflict in Nigeria. We have a security situation in Nigeria, but in the past, the United States government has helped Nigerian authorities to deal with this situation.

“So we are calling on them to partner with us once again, to help push this, and then we have peace once and for all in our country,” said Idris.