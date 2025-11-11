ISWAP terrorists, bandits killed as NAF raids hideouts in Borno, others

Several members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been killed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during intensified counterterrorism and counter-banditry operations nationwide. The incident followed a series of precision airstrikes that neutralised the terrorists in Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram, Borno State, and destroyed bandit enclaves in Garin Dandi and Chigogo, Kwara State, as well as Zango Hill in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the coordinated missions executed on 9 November 2025 represented a decisive phase in ongoing joint operations under Operation HADIN KAI and Operation FANSAN YAMMA, aimed at degrading terrorist and criminal networks across Nigeria’s northern theatres.

“In Borno State, NAF air interdiction missions dealt a heavy blow to ISWAP terrorists entrenched in the Northern Tumbuns. “Guided by real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) feeds, air assets conducted precision strikes southeast of Shuwaram before shifting to Mallam Fatori, where ISWAP elements were observed mobilising with motorcycles and boats along the Lake Chad Basin.

“The strikes destroyed insurgent hideouts, logistics hubs, and weapons storage facilities, eliminating several terrorists and crippling their mobility capabilities. Post-strike assessments confirmed multiple neutralisations and a significant degradation of ISWAP’s operational networks in the area,” the statement partly read.