JANDOR celebrates Hon. Obasa on his birthday

Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant for the 2027 election and former Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR today congratulates the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa on the occasion of his birthday.

JANDOR extolled the virtues of Rt. Hon. Obasa and commended him for his dedication and commitment to governance and continuous development of Lagos State.

“Today offers an opportunity to appreciate your dedication and commitment to the growth and development of our dear state. Your leadership of the legislative arm of government and service to your constituency is commendable. I wish you a long life, good health, and all round peace”, he said.