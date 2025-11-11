World Diabetes Day: WHO calls for urgent action against disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the rapid rise of diabetes across Africa, urging government at all levels, to take swift and sustained action to address the growing health crisis. In a message marking World Diabetes Day 2025, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, said the continent is witnessing an unprecedented surge in diabetes cases.

Dr. Mohamed Janabi attributed the increase to changing lifestyles, rising rates of overweight and obesity, and limited access to preventive and primary healthcare services. The statement reads, “Africa is facing an unprecedented rise in diabetes, driven by a complex interplay of changing lifestyles, rising overweight and obesity, and limited access to preventive and primary health services. The scale and speed of this trend demand urgent and sustained action. “This year, we mark World Diabetes Day under the theme “Diabetes Across Life Stages”. Diabetes spares no one. It affects children, adolescents, adults and older people, with each life stage presenting distinct challenges that require tailored responses. The theme recognizes that prevention and care must extend across the entire life course.

“In the WHO African Region, more than 24 million adults aged between 20 and 79 are living with diabetes. This number is projected to more than double, to 60 million, by 2050. Nearly half remain undiagnosed, silently facing escalating risks of severe complications, disability and premature death. Over time, diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, profoundly affecting individuals, families and communities. “Unless reversed, this trajectory will overwhelm health systems, strain economies and erode hard-won development gains. “Health systems must therefore be resilient, adequately resourced and organized to deliver continuous care: from prevention and early diagnosis to effective treatment and life-long support.

“In 2024, African Member States endorsed the Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa, reaffirming their commitment to equitable and comprehensive care. Guided by this framework, countries such as Ghana and Uganda are integrating diabetes and cardiovascular services into primary health care. “WHO continues to support countries adapt and implement these frameworks for prevention and control. The WHO PEN package, now operational in 31 countries, and PEN-Plus, implemented in 20 countries, are expanding access to cost-effective, quality care for chronic diseases at the primary care level. Sustained financing, reliable supply chains and stronger referral and data systems are vital to maintain momentum and equity.

“As I often say, we can prevent progression to full-blown diabetes, with vascular complications, if we detect it at insulin-resistance stage. We have a window of up to 15 years to control diabetes. Regular exercise, healthy eating and appropriate medication can slow progression, and make living with diabetes far more manageable. “This year’s campaign highlights one unifying goal: empowering people living with diabetes to live well, at every stage of life.

• For children, early diagnosis and consistent care enable healthy growth and learning.

• For women of reproductive age, effective management before and during pregnancy safeguards both mother and child.

• For working-age adults, accessible, affordable services, together with supportive workplaces, protect productivity and wellbeing.

• For older people, continued and compassionate care helps prevent complications, and preserve independence.

“To translate commitment into results, countries must strengthen governance, increase financing for noncommunicable disease services, and integrate diabetes prevention and treatment into national health and primary care plans. Policies that promote nutritious diets, physical activity and lower consumption of unhealthy foods are essential to curb new cases. “Above all, we must guarantee consistent access to affordable medicines such as insulin, essential technologies, mental health support, and the tools people need to manage their condition with dignity. “Governments, health workers, civil society, communities and individuals all share responsibility for changing the course of diabetes in Africa. Working together, we can remove the barriers that keep people from care and create environments that enable healthy living.

“On this World Diabetes Day, let us reaffirm our determination to deliver effective care and lasting support at every stage of life – so that every person with diabetes can live a healthy, dignified and fulfilling life”.