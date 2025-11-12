World Cup Play-Off: Super Eagles Captain Ekong confirms training boycott

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, William Troost-Ekong, has confirmed that the team boycotted training on Tuesday over unpaid allowances and bonuses. The players failed to participate in training ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier play-off, as they awaited the resolution of outstanding payments.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Troost-Ekong stated that the team decided to skip training in protest over the unpaid allowances and bonuses owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). He clarified that the players had not made any additional demands beyond asking for the settlement of their outstanding entitlements. Troost-Ekong added that once the issue is resolved, the players would be the first to confirm it.

“Once resolution is found, we will be the first to confirm. Any other statement/claim or especially demands other than the rightful request written about below is FALSE. All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead,” he wrote. The Super Eagles’ training camp officially opened in Rabat on Monday, ahead of Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF qualifier against Gabon.

According to the official X handle of the Super Eagles, 23 players were already in camp as of Tuesday afternoon, with only goalkeeper Maduka Okoye yet to join the team. Those currently in Morocco include Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Benjamin Fredericks, and Chidozie Awaziem.

Others are Amas Obasogie, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Victor Osimhen.