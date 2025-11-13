Preview: Nigeria face Gabon in crucial 2026 World Cup play-off

Nigeria may have missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Still, Thursday’s semi-final play-off against Gabon offers them a lifeline of reaching the competition billed for North America next year.

The Super Eagles, one of Africa’s football powerhouses, lost the Group C automatic slot to South Africa, finishing on 17 points, one behind the Bafana Bafana after the last round of qualifiers last month. In fact, the 2013 AFCON winners only sneaked into the play-offs courtesy of a better goal difference ahead of the Stallions of Burkina Faso. They needed a 4-0 defeat of their neighbour, the Benin Republic, to take over from their fellow West Africans.

Against the Panthers of Gabon at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria may hope for a similar outcome to progress in their plans of qualifying for the World Cup in the Americas.

The Super Eagles’ fortunes in the early stage of the World Cup qualifier were terrible; they managed only three points in their first four games. However, they finished on 17 points, which is a sharp contrast to Gabon, which reached the play-offs with 25 points, one behind Group F winners, Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria vs Gabon: Form Guide

Although Nigeria faltered in the initial stages of the World Cup qualifiers, the team has now been steadied under Eric Chelle, who took over in January. The Super Eagles have won three of their last four World Cup qualification games, drawing only one game away to rivals South Africa.

Their opponents posted a similar result, winning three and drawing one (against Côte d’Ivoire) in their last four World Cup qualification matches.

Osimhen, Aubameyang Headline Stars to Watch in Nigeria Vs Gabon Play-Off

Not surprisingly, both sides boast of an array of attacking talents with a former African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, headlining Nigeria’s squad. Gabon can bank on the experience of Olympique Marseille star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a former African Player of the Year, who has also featured for some of Europe’s biggest sides, including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund.