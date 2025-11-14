PDP gears up for convention despite court order

Preparations are in full swing for the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State, between November 15th and 16th, 2025, despite a court order barring the opposition party from conducting the event. There have been conflicting judgements about the 2025 Elective National Convention of the PDP.

Last week, an Oyo High Court instructed the party and its acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, to continue with plans about the convention. Some days later, a High Court in Abuja halted the PDP from conducting the event. It also requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to supervise the convention or recognise it.

On Thursday, a group within the party, led by Sam Anyanwu, announced the convention had been postponed — a move quickly refuted by the Damagum-led part of the PDP. “With the venue fully aglow and preparations hitting fever pitch, the stage is set for a convention that would redefine the PDP’s trajectory toward 2027,” the PDP wrote in a post accompanying the video. Hours later, PDP stakeholders unanimously resolved to hold the convention, describing November 16 and 16, 2025, as irrevocable dates for the party’s 2025 Elective National Convention”.

They decided during a meeting on Thursday night at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. Some of those who attended were National Working Committee Members, serving and former governors, National Assembly members, Board of Trustees (BOT) members, and state party chairmen, among others.