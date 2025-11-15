Lekan Salami Stadium buzzes as PDP gears up for National Convention in Ibadan

The atmosphere at Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday morning is buzzing with activity as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its national convention. According to our correspondent, Bukola Oriowo, the stadium and surrounding areas are bustling with activities as the planning committee has put measures in place to manage the large crowd expected at the event.

As of the time of filing this report, traffic is being redirected from the main gate to other access points to ensure smooth movement, while the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is said to be coordinating with the government to organise taxi operators and motorcycle riders, providing unimpeded access for guests and delegates. Security at the venue has been heavily fortified, with almost all law enforcement agencies present to maintain order during the convention.

Delegates have been arriving since Friday, and hotels across Ibadan are reportedly packed to capacity. Activities also extended to the government house, where a series of meetings and planning sessions were held to ensure a successful convention. The PDP national convention is drawing party leaders and delegates from across the country, even as controversy surrounds the event. Since the national convention was announced, some members of the party loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, insisted that some issues, including the conduct of congresses, be resolved.

The development has led to the factionalisation of the party, with Ambassador Umar Damagum and Abdulrahman Muhammed heading the two factions of the party. While the Damagum group insisted on the convention, the Abdulrahman camp canceled the convention following the judgment of the Abuja Federal High Court.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has, however, insisted on proceeding with the national convention, despite an order by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, stopping the Party from proceeding with its 2025 national convention scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State.

After the Federal High Court’s judgment, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday, adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction in the suit filed by a member of the PDP, Folahan Adelabi, over the party’s national convention.