Court sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment for terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho said he sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for counts one, four, five, and six, instead of a death sentence. He also sentenced the IPOB leader to 20 years imprisonment and five years imprisonment on Count Seven, with no option of fine. He said the sentence shall run concurrently.

Delivering judgment, he said “I hereby sentence the convict to life imprisonment for counts one, four, five, and six, instead of death sentence. “With respect to Count Three, he is hereby sentenced to 20 years imprisonment without no option of fine.

“For Count Seven, he is sentenced to five years imprisonment without no option of fine. To extend the mercy, I hereby order that the sentence shall run concurrently.”