Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: Court finds IPOB Leader guilty of counts one, two, three, four, five

After several years of standing trial on terrorism allegations, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will know his fate today as the court delivers its judgment on the case.

Kanu’s trial has been one of Nigeria’s most talked about legal battles in recent years. He was first arrested in 2015 and charged with treasonable felony and terrorism, but the case has since taken numerous turns. In 2017, Kanu fled the country while out on bail, following a military operation at his residence during the time of “Operation Python Dance” In the South-East.

In June 2021, he was arrested in Kenya under contentious circumstances and brought back to Nigeria, a move his legal team and IPOB describe as an “extraordinary rendition.” Upon his return, the charges were expanded to 15 counts, including terrorism and incitement to violence.

Kanu’s defense has repeatedly challenged the trial’s legitimacy. They argue that fundamental legal and procedural errors, including possible violations of international extradition law and jurisdictional rules, undermine the prosecution’s case.