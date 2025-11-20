Wales host Bosnia and NI visit Italy in play-offs

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina while Northern Ireland travel to Italy in the World Cup play-off semi-finals. The winners will meet in the final for a place at next year’s World Cup, with the winners of Wales’ match at home.

The Republic of Ireland travel to the Czech Republic, with a potential home final against Denmark or North Macedonia. The semi-finals will take place on 26 March and the finals on 31 March. All matches are one-legged. Sixteen teams are competing for four spots at the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In the draw, which took place in Switzerland, pot one teams – the top seeds – were drawn at home to pot four teams, while pot two teams hosted pot three teams. Sides were also placed in paths deciding who they would play in the final and who would be at home.

Twelve teams entered the play-offs by finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group. Four teams, including Northern Ireland, qualified by winning their Nations League group last year.

The draw for the World Cup – which will involve England and Scotland – will take place on 5 December in Washington DC.