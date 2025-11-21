Niger State Govt condemns abduction of students, says school ignored red alert

The Niger State Government has condemned the abduction of pupils from St. Mary’s School in the Papiri area of Agwara Local Government Area, describing the incident as “deeply saddening and avoidable.” In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, the government confirmed that the exact number of abducted pupils has not yet been established, as security agencies are still carrying out assessments and gathering accurate information.

The statement revealed that the government had earlier received credible intelligence indicating elevated security threats across parts of the Niger North Senatorial District. Acting on these reports, the State Government said it directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the affected areas as a proactive safety measure. Despite this directive, St. Mary’s School allegedly reopened and resumed academic activities without notifying or obtaining clearance from the government, a violation which, according to the SSG, exposed pupils and staff to severe risk.

Security agencies have since launched a full-scale investigation and intensified search-and-rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils. The Niger State Government says it remains in constant communication with security formations and will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. The government appealed to school owners, community leaders, and stakeholders across the state to strictly adhere to all security advisories issued in the interest of public safety. It reiterated that the protection of lives—especially those of children—remains the administration’s highest priority.

Citizens were urged to remain calm and support security agencies with credible information that may aid ongoing rescue efforts. Channels Television reports that gunmen reportedly kidnapped an undisclosed number of students during an attack on St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State. It was learnt that the attackers stormed the school, said to be a private Catholic school located in the Agwara Local Government Area of the state, in the early hours of Friday.

Sources said the gunmen arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van. They were said to have shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.