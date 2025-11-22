Abduction: School counters Niger Govt, denies claim of prior warning

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has denied the Niger state government’s claims that St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri received a security alert before Friday’s abduction. In a statement signed on Saturday by Daniel Atori, Media Aide to Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) clarified the school’s position.

He said it was necessary to address “the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies. Bishop Yohanna, who clarified that the school belonged to the Catholic Diocese and not to any individual, added that he was “greeted with propaganda that the school was given a circular from the government. “That is not true. We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame.

“I have just returned to the village after visiting the school and meeting parents to assure them of ongoing rescue efforts. In 2022, when we heard of rumours of security challenges, we shut down immediately.” The bishop queried why the school would “ignore a government directive now,” and also dismissed reports that some Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja before the attack. Yohanna said the Education Secretary also confirmed that he received no circular and issued none, adding that the National Association of Private Schools also received no safety directive.

“We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular; he said no, or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to or through what channel they sent it. “We also asked the National Association of Private Schools; they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, which is also not true. We are law-abiding,” he said.

The Niger State Government condemned the attack, describing it as “deeply saddening and avoidable.”