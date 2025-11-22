NCAA demands welfare, refunds for Air Tanzania’s stranded passengers

Following Air Tanzania’s inability to operate scheduled flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has called on Air Tanzania to provide welfare and refund packages for passengers stranded in Dar es Salaam and Lagos. His stance followed an alarm raised by some Nigerian passengers currently stranded in Dar es Salaam, including one who must attend a visa interview on Monday.

A statement issued on Saturday via his verified X handle, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said passengers affected by long delays are entitled to hotel accommodation, meals, and regular updates under Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. He advised the airline to offer refunds or rebook passengers on other carriers if it would be unable to operate flights over the weekend.

“While the NCAA is available to support you in any way possible, it would be appreciated if you complied with the regulations. “We have explained the ramifications of a technical fault to your passengers, and they understand that safety comes first. Kindly treat them with the courtesies they are entitled to,” he said.

The NCAA also urged Air Tanzania to extend similar care to passengers stranded in Lagos for the outbound service, noting that it is in contact with travellers in both locations. After his initial post, Achimugu, in an update, noted that the passengers had been offered accommodations and meals. “Passengers were eventually given hotel accommodation and a meal. They have been assured by the airline that they would be flown today, even though the airline does not usually operate to Nigeria by weekend.

“We will keep monitoring the situation until the passengers arrive safely”, he wrote.