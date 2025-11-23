JANDOR commends President Tinubu on swift rescue of Kwara 38

The 2027 Lagos APC Governorship Aspirant and Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, JANDOR, commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prompt and decisive actions that led to the rescue of all 38 worshippers abducted during the recent attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, in Eruku, Kwara State, as well as the recovery of 51 of the 303 students and staff abducted in a separate attack in Niger State.

Dr. Adediran lauds the President’s demonstration of leadership, empathy, and responsibility, particularly his decision to cancel his scheduled trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to personally coordinate national security efforts. This action, he noted, reflects remarkable social sensitivity and an unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

It could be recalled that JANDOR had earlier urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to work diligently to curb insecurity across the nation in order not to incure the wrath of Mr. President, who won’t tolerate any lapses on the security apparatus of the country. He therefore expresses satisfaction that coordinated efforts under the President’s direction are already yielding positive results.

He further calls on all well-meaning Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation, to support the Tinubu-led Federal Government in its quest to keep the nation safe. He emphasizes that national security is a collective responsibility that transcends party lines and personal interests.

Expressing strong confidence in President Tinubu’s resolve and capacity, JANDOR assures Nigerians that the remaining abducted students in Niger State will be safely rescued, and that the nation will continue on a steady path toward exponential economic growth and improved security of lives and property.

He urges continued synergy among all security agencies and reaffirms that with sustained commitment, Nigeria will overcome its security challenges.