FCTA begins promotion exams for 8,000 workers on Tuesday

The Federal Capital Territory Administration says over 8,000 civil servants would write their Computer-Based Test promotion examinations from Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, said the exam would be for staff across 165 different cadres in the Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority.

According to Ezeh, the exams will run for five days, ending on Sunday. “More than 8,000 civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory Administration will sit promotion examinations this week. “The promotion examinations are scheduled to hold for five days, starting from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the National Open University Study Centre along Kubwa Road, Abuja.”

Recall that on August 26, 2025, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and News Media, Lere Olayinka, announced the release of results from the first-ever Computer-Based Promotion Examination conducted on August 12, 2025. According to him, 49 deputy directors were promoted to the rank of director across various departments, following the approval of Minister, Nyesom Wike. He added that the exercise was designed to clear the backlog of promotion arrears from 2023 to 2025 for workers on Grade Level 16.

Ezeh noted that the new promotion exercise follows the approval of the FCT Minister, who authorised the swift conclusion of the 2024 promotion cycle. He stated that Wike gave the nod “as part of staff motivation,” ensuring that all cadres benefit from the long-awaited process. “He said the FCT Minister, as part of staff motivation, approved the request of the FCT Civil Service Commission to quickly conclude the 2024 promotion exercise of FCT/FCDA workers across all cadres.

“He further stated that the promotion will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test, adding that this will deepen the newly introduced digital platform for promotion examinations that was approved by the FCT Minister,” the statement added. He further explained that the administration is fully embracing a digital approach to promotions. “The promotion that will be conducted will be using the Computer-Based Test,” he said, describing it as a continuation of the new digital examination platform earlier approved by the minister.